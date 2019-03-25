Chris Bailey’s forecast: Storms give way to better forecast

Our week is getting started on a pretty ugly setup with gusty showers and storms rolling across the region. This action will give way to a much better setup for the rest of the week as temps take a little roller coaster ride.
Let’s begin with the showers out there today. They’re gusty, but won’t last all day as some drying works in by evening.
Temperatures are generally running in the upper 40s to low 50s. As skies clear tonight, temps will drop deep into the 20s for many areas.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments