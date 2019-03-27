Chris Bailey’s forecast: Nice weather rolls in

We have another absolutely awesome weather day taking shape across central and eastern Kentucky. This nice weather will be joined by milder temperatures, but some thunderstorms look to crash the party.
Let us begin with today and roll forward. Highs are generally hitting the upper 50s to low 60s with a mostly sunny sky. This nice stuff carries us into Thursday as temps warm into the upper 60s for many.
That dry weather may change Thursday night into Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms creeping back into the mix.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments