Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking strong to severe storms

We have a big time cold front rolling across the state today and this will bring the potential for some big time thunderstorms. There is the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
Temps ahead of this system will top out in low 70s with a slight chance for a shower or storm. As the front nears from the west, a line of showers and thunderstorms develops and rolls east.
Damaging winds will be the main threat, with large hail following that up. Locally heavy rains will also be noted and some areas could pick up better than an inch of rain.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
