Chris Bailey’s forecast: Frigid temps return

As a cold front continues to press to our east, frigid temps are blowing back into the region. This cold sticks around into the start of the week, but a mild and storm look settles in for the second half of the week.
Our day is beginning with showers exiting eastern Kentucky and a few of the showers may actually contain some wet snowflakes.
Temps behind the rain drop into the 20s to start the day, with only 40s for highs. Gusty winds will make it feel much colder, but we will see the sun.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Comments