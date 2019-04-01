Chris Bailey’s forecast: April starts on a chilly note

April is off and running on a very chilly note, but milder times are on the way. The forecast for the rest of the week brings an increase in temperatures and an increase in thunderstorms. That increase may be just in time for the opening of the spring meet at Keeneland.
Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Temps are in the 20s this morning and will warm into the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny.
A storm system is developing off the southeastern seaboard today and rolls up the coast on Tuesday. It may get close enough for a shower in the southeastern part of the state.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Comments