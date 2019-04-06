Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Big boomers ahead

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

We have a very warm day taking shape, but spring thunderstorms are about to take over. These boomers may be strong or severe as we head into Sunday and Monday.

Temps out there today rebound into the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be a little gusty, but this is a pretty nice day for the entire region.

A storm system rumbles our way over the next few days and will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms. These storms could be severe, especially Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region in the severe risk for tomorrow.

