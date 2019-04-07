Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking the severe threat

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

It’s a busy weather day taking shape across the bluegrass state. Rounds of thunderstorms will target the region, with the possibility of strong to severe storms flaring up. 

 The greatest threat for severe storms will be this afternoon into the evening. Damaging winds are the main threat from the storms that go up. Large hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

Many of the storms will be travelling from southwest to northeast. The first round comes early today, then we wait for additional action later on. That will be the stuff with the best chance of going severe.

