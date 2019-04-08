Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Storms are back to start the week

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are rolling into a brand spanking new work week with rounds of showers and thunderstorms on the move. These storms are all part of a very active setup bringing more boomers into the Commonwealth over the next week and change.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Showers and storms will be scattered across the region, with the greatest concentration across the south and southeast. This is where strong storms and heavy rains may be noted. There’s even the chance for some local high water issues in some areas.

