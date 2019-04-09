Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: A short break in the rain

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

We have a couple of dry days taking shape, but the storm action won’t get too far away from us. As a matter of fact, the end of the week into the upcoming weekend could get pretty darn stormy and wet.

Highs out there today will generally range from 70-75 in most areas. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

A weak boundary drops in tonight and will knock the numbers down a few degrees for Wednesday, but things still look pretty good.

Changes show up on Thursday as southwest winds kick in ahead of a major plains storm system. Temps on Thursday should make a run at 80 degrees in some areas.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

  Comments  

Read Next

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Mild weather for Keeneland

Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Mild weather for Keeneland

We have a very mild pattern coming at us for the next several days and that includes the opening of the spring meet at Keeneland. This mild pattern may become warm for a day or two, but some storms look to crash the party.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WEATHER NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service