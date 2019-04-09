Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A short break in the rain

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have a couple of dry days taking shape, but the storm action won’t get too far away from us. As a matter of fact, the end of the week into the upcoming weekend could get pretty darn stormy and wet.

Highs out there today will generally range from 70-75 in most areas. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

A weak boundary drops in tonight and will knock the numbers down a few degrees for Wednesday, but things still look pretty good.

Changes show up on Thursday as southwest winds kick in ahead of a major plains storm system. Temps on Thursday should make a run at 80 degrees in some areas.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.