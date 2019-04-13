Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Severe threat for Sunday

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.

It’s a decent weather day taking shape across the bluegrass state, but severe storms are lurking for later tonight into Sunday. That’s when a potent storm system begins to impact the area.

A mix of sun and clouds will be noted across Kentucky with just a scattered shower or storm going up, especially in the south and southeast. Temps range from the mid 60s to the low 70s.

At the same time, a major severe weather outbreak is unfolding for areas to our southwest. Some of that action gets into the west before the evening is over.

