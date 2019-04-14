Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few strong to severe storms possible

It’s a stormy day for much of central and eastern Kentucky as a powerful system works across the Ohio Valley. This will bring a few strong to severe storms to our part of the world.

Showers and storms will be around to start the day and a few could be strong or severe. Heavy rains may cause local high water issues.

Skies will try to break for a while and allow temps to spike into the 70s across central and eastern Kentucky. That temp spike should allow for additional strong to severe storms to develop, especially across the eastern half of the state.

Much colder air sweeps in behind our front as temps hit the 30s overnight. There’s even an outside shot a few Monday morning flurries in the mountains.

After a cool Monday, temps turn warm very quickly ahead of the next storm. That may bring another severe threat later in the week.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

