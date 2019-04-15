Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Better weather starts the week

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our big weekend high wind and severe weather maker is now well off to the east, allowing better weather to blow in. This nice weather hangs around for a few days before things turn ugly again later in the week. That ugly may even carry us into Easter Weekend.

As always, we begin with today and roll forward. It’s a much cooler day with temps in the 30s to start and low and mid 50s to end. Cloudy skies will slowly give way to a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday looks really good as thermometer readings make a run back into the lower 70s for highs.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.