Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Better weather starts the week

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

Our big weekend high wind and severe weather maker is now well off to the east, allowing better weather to blow in. This nice weather hangs around for a few days before things turn ugly again later in the week. That ugly may even carry us into Easter Weekend.

As always, we begin with today and roll forward. It’s a much cooler day with temps in the 30s to start and low and mid 50s to end. Cloudy skies will slowly give way to a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday looks really good as thermometer readings make a run back into the lower 70s for highs.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

  Comments  

Read Next

Cabin badly damaged by falling tree at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

Weather News

Cabin badly damaged by falling tree at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

A large tree crashed down on a cabin at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park in Russell County early Sunday, badly damaging the building. Authorities said several people in the cabin escaped without serious injury.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WEATHER NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service