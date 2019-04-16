Chris Bailey’s forecast: Much warmer temps sweep in

Weather News

We have a great looking weather pattern settling in for the next few days, but a stormy setup is set to follow that up before the week is over. This comes from a slow-moving system that may also impact part of the big Easter Weekend. 

 Let us start with today and move forward.  Temps will be much better with afternoon readings ranging from 70-75 under a mostly sunny sky. 

Temps on Wednesday will hit the upper 70s to around 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will also be on the increase ahead of our next storm system. That will likely bring a severe weather outbreak just to our west for Wednesday. 

