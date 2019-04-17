Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Another stormy setup on the way

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We’re inching closer and closer to the big Easter weekend and the weather is looking great… For now. A slow-moving storm system looks to change all that later in the week into the start of the weekend.

Your Wednesday weather looks amazing with highs from 75-80 and a mix of sun and clouds. Southwesterly winds are going to crank as a storm system inches closer to Kentucky.

This system arrives late Thursday into early Friday and brings the potential for showers and storms. The best time for storms holds off until the evening and that’s when a few strong to severe storms will be possible.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.