Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Better weather follows another ugly day

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

The weather since Friday has been just about as ugly as you can get it across our part of the world. After we get through another ugly one today, things turn MUCH better just in time for the Easter Bunny to hop into town.

The core of today’s ugly weather is right on top of central Kentucky and that’s where the heaviest rains will fall and where the coldest temps will be. As I’ve been talking about recently, there’s the chance for a few snowflakes to show up in the heaviest precipitation bands.

Temperatures will be all over the place today. Areas under the core of the upper low won’t stray too far from 40 degrees. Outside of that, the temps will be several degrees warmer and may even reach the 60s in the west.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.