Chris Bailey's forecast: Better weather for Easter Sunday

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s a much better weather pattern moving into the region today and that’s going to hang tough through the first half of the new week. This is exactly what the weather doctor ordered after the ugly stuff of the past few days.

Clouds slowly decrease from west to east this morning as sunshine takes over. Highs range from near 60 in the east to the low and mid 60s in central Kentucky. The west is best as temps range from 70-75.

Warmer temps kick in across the entire region for Monday and Tuesday with 80 degree temps showing up.

