Chris Bailey's forecast: A nice start to much warmer week

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our work week is off and running with much warmer temperatures. This warmer air will carry us through much of the week, but showers and thunderstorms are going to try to crash our party.

Let us begin with today and roll forward. Highs will be in the mid 70s for many areas as skies stay mostly sunny.

Tuesday is similar, but with temps pushing 80 degrees. There’s a slight risk for a shower or storm to go up later in the day. This action is ahead of a weak front dropping in here from the northwest.

