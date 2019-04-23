Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few boomers back in the bluegrass

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have another warm day on tap, but a few showers and thunderstorms are joining in on the springtime fun. This action is ahead of a weak front dropping in from the northwest through early Wednesday. After that, scattered boomers look to continue.

Let’s begin with today’s weather and roll forward. Highs are back into the upper 70s for many, with a few 80 degree high temps possible. Southwest winds increase as a broken line of showers and storms enters from the northwest. The best chance for stormy action comes late this afternoon into the evening.

