Chris Bailey's forecast: Tracking rounds of showers and storms

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Showers and thunderstorms are on the weather menu for the next few days. This continues to be part of our wetter than normal pattern that’s been with us for the past several years.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms sweep across the region today, increasing during the late day hours. Heavy rain and a few strong storms will be possible.

The wet weather keeps on keeping on through Thursday and into early Friday. Rainfall numbers during this time can easily top 2″ in several areas.

