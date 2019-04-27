Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking a weak cold front

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are tracking a weak front across the state and it’s bringing a few showers and storms with it. This is part of a northwesterly flow, bringing much cooler than normal temps our way through Sunday.

Our Saturday starts with temps in upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be gusty through the day as clouds thicken ahead of our front. A few late day showers and storms will be possible, but this action looks fairly scattered.

Windy and cool weather settles in for Sunday as highs struggle to get to the 60 degree mark. There could still be a leftover shower or two to start.