Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Changes for Derby Week

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are rolling into the closing days of April and we have some big temperature changes taking place. Our cooler than normal setup is about to flip to one that feels more like summer for a few days into Kentucky Derby Week. That summer feel does not include Derby Weekend.

As always, let’s start with today and roll forward. Highs are only in the upper 50s and low 60s with skies becoming partly sunny. The day may start with a shower or two, especially in the east.

Monday brings a big temperature turnaround as reading soar deep into the 70s. Winds become southwesterly and that could help fire up a few showers and thunderstorms.

