Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Derby Week starts on a warm note

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s a magical time of year for those of us in the Bluegrass state and the weather takes on a little added importance. The big week is kicking off with a taste of summer temps, but it may end with spring storms on the increase.

Let us begin with our Monday and roll forward. Highs are back into the middle and upper 70s as southwesterly winds kick in. With a warm front pressing in, there’s the chance for a shower or thunderstorm to go up.

Temps for Tuesday and Wednesday will feel more like Mid-Summer than the transition days from April into May.

