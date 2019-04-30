Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Storm chances for Derby Weekend

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are dealing with a very summer-like pattern for the next few days, but thunderstorms look to increase as the week wears on. The threat for thunderstorms looks to hold tough through Kentucky Derby Weekend.

Highs today are into the 80-85 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially in the north and west.

Wednesday looks even warmer with the potential for mid to upper 80s in some spots for parts of the region. That only happens with enough sunshine, but it’s certainly a possibility. Winds are going to crank during this time and a few late day showers and storms are possible. This is just ahead of a big severe weather outbreak to our west, but a few strong storms may try to sneak into western Kentucky.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.



