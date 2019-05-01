Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Stormy weather takes us toward Derby Weekend

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our temps are feeling more like June than the first day of May. This summer feel is about to turn into a stormy setup as we roll into the long Kentucky Derby Weekend.

Highs today are in the 80s for most of central and eastern Kentucky. The potential is there for a few thunderstorms to go up, especially in the north and west. That’s where the Storm Prediction Center has a low end risk for severe storms.

