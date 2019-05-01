Weather News
Chris Bailey’s forecast: Stormy weather takes us toward Derby Weekend
Our temps are feeling more like June than the first day of May. This summer feel is about to turn into a stormy setup as we roll into the long Kentucky Derby Weekend.
Highs today are in the 80s for most of central and eastern Kentucky. The potential is there for a few thunderstorms to go up, especially in the north and west. That’s where the Storm Prediction Center has a low end risk for severe storms.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments