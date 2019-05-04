Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: More rain for Derby Day

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms have been rumbling across the state. We have another round rolling across the state today, bringing the potential for soggy weather for the big day.

This is not wall to wall rain today with the best chance of rain arriving during the afternoon and evening. Ahead of our low, there’s the possibility to get a few big thunderstorms to go up. The best chance will be in the southeastern part of the state.

Some leftover showers will be noted early on Sunday, especially across the east. Skies become partly sunny in the afternoon as temps make a run at 70.



