Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few nice days ahead

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Much better weather is slowly taking control of the pattern for a couple of days. Enjoy it… Another stormy setup is on the way for the middle and end of the upcoming week.

Let’s begin with our Sunday and roll forward. Morning rain is still falling across southeastern Kentucky and could be causing a few local high water issues.

Skies become partly sunny this afternoon with temps in the upper 60s to around 70.

Monday looks really good with highs around 80 with a mostly sunny sky. That should make for the best day of the upcoming week.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.