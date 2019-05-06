Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: It warms before it storms

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our work week is kicking off in gorgeous fashion as warmer air is pressing back in here. This warm air will soon be joined by rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for a few severe storms later in the week.

Let us begin with our Monday and roll forward. Highs today are in the low and middle 70s across eastern Kentucky, with 75-80 in the bluegrass region. Enjoy!

Highs over the next few days should be able to reach the 80-85 degree range. A few middle 80s will be possible across the state.

