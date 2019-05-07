Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Late week severe storms threat

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s anther very nice day taking shape, but things are about to get very active. Strong to severe storms are on the way later in the week as a big time spring cold front arrives.

Before that happens, we get in on another very nice day. Highs today are in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. I can’t rule out a shower or storm in the north and west, but most of the region stays dry.

The setup for the next few days is primed for a major severe weather event from the plains into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Wednesday’s action is largely centered west of the bluegrass state, but a few strong to severe storms may sneak in later in the day.

