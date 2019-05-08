Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Stormy changes about to blow in

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s another mid-June like day taking shape for central and eastern Kentucky, but things are about to change in a big way. Strong to severe storms on Thursday will usher in a cooler and fairly damp pattern for the weekend ahead.

Let us begin with where we are today. Highs are in the low and middle 80s for much of the region under a mostly sunny sky. There’s a small threat for a shower or thunderstorm to go up. The best chance may wind up being across the western parts of the Commonwealth.

This area is closer to a big severe weather outbreak ongoing across the plains and Mississippi Valley.

