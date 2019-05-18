Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Steamy temps and a few storms

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s a summer feeling weekend across the bluegrass state, complete with high humidity and scattered storms. This is a pattern that looks to hang around through next week, at least.

Let us begin with our Saturday. Highs today are deep into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. High humidity levels will also spawn a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see the storms, but a couple could be strong.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.