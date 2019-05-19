Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Severe threat for parts of the region

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s another warm and humid day as a cold front rolls our way. That front will touch off gusty winds and the potential for a few late day strong thunderstorms. Behind the front comes some better air to start the week.

A line of storms may be ongoing across western Kentucky early today. This action may decrease the farther east it gets, but the severe threat may make it all the way into central Kentucky this afternoon and evening.

