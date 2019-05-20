Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Much better air starts the week

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

After a very steamy weekend, our temps are back into the comfortable range to kick off a new work week. Unfortunately, this isn’t going to last long as the summer steam returns for the second half of the week.

Our Monday looks and feels awesome! Temps out there today will generally be in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will be MUCH lower, giving us a pleasant feel.

High pressure to our north is funneling in the cooler and drier air that can drop overnight lows into the upper 40s for some areas.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.