Chris Bailey’s forecast: Steamy temps set to return

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s Election Day in the bluegrass state and our weather is making everyone a winner. This nice air is about to go bye-bye in a hurry as steamy temps push back in. That action looks to carry us right on through our Memorial Day Weekend.

Our Election Day features a mix of sun and clouds with temps generally in the 70s. A few low 80s will show up for southern and southeastern Kentucky as the warmer air begins to return.

The heat is on starting Wednesday as temps reach the mid and upper 80s in several areas. There is the chance for a shower or thunderstorm going up.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.