Chris Bailey's forecast: Summer air is back in the bluegrass

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

If you’re a fan of summertime temps, we have the perfect forecast for ya. Steamy air is back in the Commonwealth today and is likely to hold with us through Memorial Day Weekend. The steam may also be accompanied by a few storms from time to time.

Highs on this Wednesday will be in the middle 80s for many, with pockets of upper 80s showing up. With an increase in humidity levels, it may feel just a little warmer than what the thermometer shows.

In addition to the steamy temps, a few storms try to go up, especially across central and western Kentucky.

