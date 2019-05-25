Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few storms join the steam

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Our Memorial Day Weekend is off and running with more of the same across the Commonwealth. The pattern is more like the 4th of July Weekend as steamy temps and scattered storms join in for the ride.

Temps out there today are generally 85-90 in most areas as humidity levels stay high. A few storms go up this afternoon and evening, with a small risk for severe storms across the north.

