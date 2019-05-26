Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few severe storms possible today

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Mother Nature continues to be in summer mode as we roll through our Memorial Day weekend. As the temps continue to stay steamy, storms will increase later today and a few could be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region in the low-end risk for severe storms through tonight.

The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. Outside of the storms, high temps should be in the 85-90 degree range once again.

