Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Memorial Day storms possible

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

It’s our Memorial Day and many will be outside visiting cemeteries or memorials, or just having a family gathering. Obviously, the weather will play a huge part in everything going on today, and it looks like a few more storms will be noted.

Today’s storm’s shouldn’t be as widespread as what we had on Sunday, but a few clusters of storms may work in from northwest to southeast. Some of these storms may be strong or severe.

