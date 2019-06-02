Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: A cool break in the stormy pattern

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have some awesome weather on the way for the next few days, but things are looking ugly later next week. That’s when another stormy setup returns to the region, bringing a renewed heavy rain threat.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. A cold front is dropping in from the northwest, bringing a scattered shower or storm with it. The best chance is across the eastern half of the state.

Temps are generally in the mid and upper 70s for many, with low 80s in the far west.

