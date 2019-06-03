Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Lots of storms on the way

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

The first full week of June is off and running on a very nice note, but things are about to change. This pattern will turn VERY stormy and VERY wet for the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Let us begin with the beauty that is our Monday. Highs today are generally in the low 70s after starting out in the upper 40s. Skies stay mostly sunny.

Tuesday looks pretty good, but I’m adding the chance for a shower or storm across the western parts of the state by later in the day. This is on the leading edge of a very stormy and wet pattern kicking in for the rest of the week through the upcoming weekend.

