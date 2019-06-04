Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Severe threat for Wednesday

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s another very nice weather day across the Commonwealth, but that’s about to change in a hurry. Rounds of big time thunderstorms will target the state starting Wednesday, bringing the potential for severe weather and flash flooding.

Before we get to that, the weather is very nice out there today. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is the smallest chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm going up, but most stay dry.

