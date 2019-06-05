Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Severe storms possible today

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have a pretty busy day taking shape across Kentucky as rounds of strong to severe storms move across the area. These storms may also put down enough rain to cause local high water issues to develop.

Today’s storms will come at us in waves from the west and northwest. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary players with these boomers. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the state in the risk area through tonight.

