Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Threat for flooding continues

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Torrential rain producing showers and thunderstorms continue to pound our region. This keeps the threat for flooding and flash flooding on the high side through the weekend and into early next week.

Several inches of rain have already fallen and several more inches are likely. Many areas have been seeing significant flooding issues already and I don’t expect that to change this weekend.

