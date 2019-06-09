Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Heavy rain rolls on

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s another day of showers and thunderstorms coming at us in waves. Just like the past several days, it’s not going to rain all the time, but it will put it down in a hurry when it does. This continues our local flash flood threat.

Low pressure is slowly spinning across the Tennessee Valley through early Monday. This will throw rain, heavy at times, at us. Another 1″-3″ of rain is possible during this time, leading to additional high water issues.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.