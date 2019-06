Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Much cooler air sweeps in

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

A cold front is finally pushing across Kentucky and is bringing an end to the rounds of heavy rain. Behind this comes a much cooler than normal air mass that looks to take control of our weather for a while.

That front is rolling in from the west with rounds of showers and storms ahead of it. Heavy rains will continue to cause local high water issues, so keep that in mind.

