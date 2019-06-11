Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: More spring than summer showing up

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s an absolutely gorgeous weather day taking shape across central and eastern Kentucky. Much cooler and drier air is settling in, with the cool sticking around for a while. The dry? Not so much. A few more shower and storm makers are on the way.

Temps to start our Tuesday will generally be in the upper 40s to low 50s. By this afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds will boost temps into the 70-75 degree range. That’s pretty awesome and some 10 degrees colder than we should be.

