Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Getting ready for more storms

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We are coming off a very nice and cool few days, but stormy times are on the way. It’s an all too familiar pattern that will likely put down a lot of rain over the next few weeks.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Highs are generally in the upper 70s and low 80s with an increase in humidity levels that can fire up a few showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be strong or severe.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.