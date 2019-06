WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We continue to track a very stormy pattern across central and eastern Kentucky. This setup is likely to bring additional rounds of strong storms and heavy rainfall our way. J

Just like what we saw on Sunday, thunderstorms come at us in waves again today. Some of these may be strong or severe with damaging winds and hail as the main threats.

