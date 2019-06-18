Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Storms keep coming at us

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

From the broken record department… Rounds of showers and storms continue to roll across the state today. This stormy setup has been well advertised on the blog for a while and Mother Nature is sure living up to her end of the bargain.

Just like the past several days, any thunderstorm that goes up out there today can be strong or severe. Damaging winds and large hail will continue to be the main threats we are facing. The latest Severe Weather Outlook from the SPC has us in the low-end risk.

