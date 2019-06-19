Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: More storms and heavy rains

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We continue to track waves of showers and thunderstorms across the bluegrass state. Some of these storms later today into tonight could become severe and produce more flooding rains.

Scattered boomers develop through early this afternoon, with the main action arriving by evening from the west. That’s where strong to severe storms develop and work toward the east. The Severe Weather Outlook from the SPC has much of the region in the risk area.

