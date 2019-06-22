Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Here we go again

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Many of us are catching a short-lived break from the stormy weather, but that’s about to change in a hurry. Rounds of strong thunderstorms will rumble back in here later this evening and continue on and off through the weekend. This will bring more of what we’ve been dealing with for a while now.

Before the storms arrive, our Friday is actually pretty decent with highs in the low 80s for many. A mix of sun and clouds will soon give way to some thunderstorms diving in from the northwest later this evening into tonight. These storms could be big time wind makers and that’s something we will really need to be on guard for.

